Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Raised by Analyst

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) – B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of International Seaways in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.41). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

INSW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

International Seaways stock opened at $22.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $22.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently -7.87%.

In other International Seaways news, major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown purchased 100,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.71 per share, with a total value of $2,171,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,266,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,473,443.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $73,690 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,029,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,415,000 after purchasing an additional 25,791 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,715,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,546,000 after purchasing an additional 189,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,264,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,917,000 after purchasing an additional 99,568 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,701,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,975,000 after purchasing an additional 35,790 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,111,000 after purchasing an additional 42,871 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Seaways (Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

