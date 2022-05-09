Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IVERIC bio in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.25). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

ISEE opened at $12.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.52. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $166,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,498.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 4,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $89,042.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,555.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,931. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 131,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 56,992 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 14,115 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the period.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

