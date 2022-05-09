Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Kadant Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Kadant in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.20. Kadant had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $226.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

KAI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kadant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kadant stock opened at $185.29 on Monday. Kadant has a 12 month low of $163.17 and a 12 month high of $240.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Kadant during the first quarter worth about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kadant by 39.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Kadant news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $296,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $283,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.17%.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

