Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Boosted by William Blair

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) – William Blair boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lattice Semiconductor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. William Blair also issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $47.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.40. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, VP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $48,019.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $46,255.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,839,108.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,013 shares of company stock worth $14,495,889 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,633,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,096,000 after purchasing an additional 587,681 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,541,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,116,000 after purchasing an additional 255,695 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,380,000 after acquiring an additional 206,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,678,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,561,000 after acquiring an additional 100,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,382,000 after acquiring an additional 73,197 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

