Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Raised by Analyst

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Lattice Semiconductor in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LSCC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $47.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 1.14. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $53,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 118,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $7,212,908.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247,013 shares of company stock worth $14,495,889. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

