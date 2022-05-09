Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Littelfuse, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Littelfuse in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the technology company will earn $4.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.39 EPS.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

LFUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.50.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $257.07 on Monday. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $223.31 and a 52-week high of $334.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.03 and a 200-day moving average of $275.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.40%.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Littelfuse (Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.