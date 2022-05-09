Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Martinrea International Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Martinrea International in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 6th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Cormark also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$859.93 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRE. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Martinrea International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.58.

Shares of TSE MRE opened at C$8.71 on Monday. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$7.43 and a 1 year high of C$14.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.97. The firm has a market cap of C$700.00 million and a P/E ratio of 19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20.

In other Martinrea International news, Senior Officer Armando Pagliari acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 66,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$541,873.80. Also, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 540,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,568,400.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.74%.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

