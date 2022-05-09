Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Martinrea International Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Martinrea International in a report issued on Friday, May 6th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Cormark also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MRE. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Martinrea International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.58.

MRE stock opened at C$8.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$700.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of C$7.43 and a 12 month high of C$14.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.97.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$859.93 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.74%.

In related news, Senior Officer Armando Pagliari acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.10 per share, with a total value of C$89,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 66,898 shares in the company, valued at C$541,873.80. Also, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 540,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,568,400.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

