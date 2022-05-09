Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Mirati Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.52) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($4.07). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($3.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($13.83) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($13.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.74 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $227.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.27.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $56.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.61. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $195.99.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,388,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,049,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 103.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 688,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,876,000 after buying an additional 350,818 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 41.2% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,292,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,440,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,611,000 after buying an additional 336,737 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

