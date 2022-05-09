Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Nevro Corp. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nevro in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.78) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.68). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Nevro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.54.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $50.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.02. Nevro has a 52 week low of $49.74 and a 52 week high of $182.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 6.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.13. Nevro had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.02%. The company had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Nevro’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $203,488.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $96,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,692,000 after buying an additional 82,039 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

