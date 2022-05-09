Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Lifted by Capital One Financial

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for NOW in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for NOW’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DNOW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.71. NOW has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $12.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.55.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. NOW had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 114,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 47,667 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,056,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 82,615 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 828.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 870,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after acquiring an additional 776,771 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

