Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Nutrien Ltd. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) – Raymond James lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nutrien in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.14. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$125.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien to C$158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Nutrien to a “hold” rating and set a C$79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$98.83.

Shares of NTR stock opened at C$133.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$129.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$104.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$73.70 billion and a PE ratio of 19.01. Nutrien has a 12-month low of C$71.31 and a 12-month high of C$147.93.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.27 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.86 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

