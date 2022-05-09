Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Nutrien Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nutrien in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.14. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.13 EPS.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.27 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.86 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NTR. TD Securities raised their price objective on Nutrien from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. began coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Nutrien to a “hold” rating and set a C$79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$125.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$98.83.

Shares of TSE:NTR opened at C$133.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$73.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.11. Nutrien has a one year low of C$71.31 and a one year high of C$147.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$129.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$104.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

