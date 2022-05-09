Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Lifted by Raymond James

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nutrien in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.66 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.80. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NTR. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

NYSE:NTR opened at $103.79 on Monday. Nutrien has a one year low of $57.08 and a one year high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.39.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 15.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 5.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 2.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 9.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.65%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

