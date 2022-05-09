Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Polaris Infrastructure Inc. Increased by Raymond James (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$18.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.96 million.

Separately, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Polaris Infrastructure from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Polaris Infrastructure stock opened at C$17.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$344.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.41. Polaris Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$14.30 and a 52-week high of C$20.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Polaris Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,764.71%.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

