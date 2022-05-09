Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Reduced by B. Riley

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $2.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $4.62.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 99.89% and a negative return on equity of 219.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $49,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

