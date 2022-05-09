Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Lifted by KeyCorp

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.53. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.90.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $60.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.13. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.74.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2,323.61% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS.

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 7,660 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $558,107.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,308,316.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $770,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,948,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,800 shares of company stock worth $1,957,859 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $89,764,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 291.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,376,000 after buying an additional 826,356 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 11,180.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 672,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,997,000 after buying an additional 666,221 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 391.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,105,000 after buying an additional 620,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,820.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after buying an additional 470,994 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

