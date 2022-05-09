Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Cut by SVB Leerink

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Silk Road Medical in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.41). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 63.51% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $32.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 1.59. Silk Road Medical has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,301,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,653,797.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

