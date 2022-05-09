Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

SITE has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $232.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.88.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $132.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $125.11 and a one year high of $260.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.02.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $2,599,310.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,925,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,193 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,900. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after purchasing an additional 39,333 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

