Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Skillz in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Skillz’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skillz has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $1.96 on Monday. Skillz has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $803.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.01.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $93.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.87 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 70.05% and a negative return on equity of 41.55%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the third quarter worth about $403,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Skillz by 45.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 19,949 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Skillz by 3,064.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 232,878 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Skillz by 12.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 14.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 182,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 22,463 shares during the period. 44.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer acquired 101,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

