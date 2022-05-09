Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for SkyWater Technology, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SkyWater Technology in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.33). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SkyWater Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

SKYT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen decreased their price target on SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

NASDAQ SKYT opened at $6.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $243.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65. SkyWater Technology has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $36.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.56.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.07. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 70.23% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $38.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,374,000 after purchasing an additional 39,175 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steve Manko sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $258,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

