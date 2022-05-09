Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Decreased by Analyst

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.58). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.85) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TDOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $67.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.79.

TDOC opened at $33.45 on Monday. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $174.32. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.71.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 29,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 143.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Teladoc Health by 210.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,039 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 40,676 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Teladoc Health by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 184,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,403,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $2,641,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

