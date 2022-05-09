Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TXRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.24.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $83.91 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $69.54 and a 12 month high of $105.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average of $86.12.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $229,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $198,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock worth $872,001. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 50.14%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

