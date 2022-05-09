Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 23.91%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TXRH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.24.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $83.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.35 and its 200-day moving average is $86.12. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $105.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.14%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $229,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $872,001. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

