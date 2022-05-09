Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Topaz Energy Corp. Lifted by Cormark (TSE:TPZ)

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Topaz Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Cormark currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Topaz Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

TPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on Topaz Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. CIBC upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.54.

TSE TPZ opened at C$23.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 107.82. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.35 and a 52 week high of C$24.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$75.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.54%. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is currently 413.64%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

