Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Trane Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

TT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.31.

NYSE TT opened at $134.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.27 and its 200-day moving average is $170.94. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $131.48 and a one year high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,209,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,147,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,616,000 after buying an additional 1,173,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,120,000 after buying an additional 1,116,733 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

