Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Trisura Group Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Trisura Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

TSU has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$64.50 to C$51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.75.

TSU opened at C$35.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 23.72. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$29.12 and a 12-month high of C$49.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$106.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$102.00 million.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

