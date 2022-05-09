Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Tutor Perini Co. Increased by B. Riley (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tutor Perini in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tutor Perini’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $952.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

TPC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tutor Perini in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $9.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $498.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.32. Tutor Perini has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

