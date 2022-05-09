Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Uni-Select Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Uni-Select in a research report issued on Friday, May 6th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.07.

TSE:UNS opened at C$28.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,081.92. Uni-Select has a one year low of C$12.33 and a one year high of C$33.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.41.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$504.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$495.37 million.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

