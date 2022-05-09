Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Vulcan Materials Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ FY2022 earnings at $6.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

VMC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.93.

Shares of VMC opened at $169.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.41. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $163.00 and a 52-week high of $213.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,351,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,750,993,000 after buying an additional 134,868 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,258,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 46,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,199,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,696,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $329,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

