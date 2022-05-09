Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Yum! Brands, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Yum! Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.31.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $115.39 on Monday. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $111.63 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after acquiring an additional 51,601 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

