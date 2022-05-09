Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Yum! Brands, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Yum! Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.31.

YUM opened at $115.39 on Monday. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $111.63 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.07 and its 200 day moving average is $124.70. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YUM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,409,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,977,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 317.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,917,000 after acquiring an additional 677,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.