Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Sapiens International in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $117.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.21 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

SPNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

SPNS opened at $23.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.37. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $38.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1,199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 166,505 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter worth about $673,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

