Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Amryt Pharma plc Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Amryt Pharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amryt Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $40.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ AMYT opened at $8.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39. Amryt Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $536.65 million, a P/E ratio of -93.21 and a beta of 0.11.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMYT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. 56.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the rare cholesterol disorder.

