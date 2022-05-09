Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Chuy’s in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.35 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CHUY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Chuy’s stock opened at $24.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $461.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,322,000 after purchasing an additional 70,562 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,040,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,351,000 after purchasing an additional 247,435 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 953,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 450,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 45,755 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

