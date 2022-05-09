Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Grid Dynamics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. William Blair also issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $71.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GDYN. TheStreet cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.81.

GDYN opened at $17.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -133.77 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, Director Eric Benhamou acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,088,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,282,000 after buying an additional 117,281 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the third quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

