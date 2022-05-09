Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of M.D.C. in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.92. KeyCorp also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS.

MDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

NYSE:MDC opened at $38.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 7.20. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 24.01%.

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $114,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,793.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 50.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 756.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 76.4% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

