Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for National Retail Properties, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for National Retail Properties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

NYSE NNN opened at $43.35 on Monday. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 126.95%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,330,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,144,000 after buying an additional 2,037,833 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $79,208,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,113,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,862,000 after buying an additional 935,569 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,634,000 after buying an additional 831,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,889,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,599,000 after buying an additional 447,035 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

