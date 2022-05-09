Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for AppHarvest, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for AppHarvest in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AppHarvest’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.
AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,412.56% and a negative return on equity of 29.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share.
APPH stock opened at $2.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $297.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.45. AppHarvest has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,448,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in AppHarvest by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 5,202,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,695 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AppHarvest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,448,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in AppHarvest by 4,542.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 682,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 668,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AppHarvest by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 508,702 shares during the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, President David J. Lee sold 43,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $184,135.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,291,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,487,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AppHarvest Company Profile (Get Rating)
AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.
