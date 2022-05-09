Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for AppHarvest, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for AppHarvest in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AppHarvest’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,412.56% and a negative return on equity of 29.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppHarvest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

APPH stock opened at $2.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $297.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.45. AppHarvest has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,448,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in AppHarvest by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 5,202,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,695 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AppHarvest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,448,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in AppHarvest by 4,542.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 682,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 668,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AppHarvest by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 508,702 shares during the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President David J. Lee sold 43,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $184,135.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,291,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,487,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppHarvest Company Profile (Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.