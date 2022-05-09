Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Issued By Cormark

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) – Cormark decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Black Diamond Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 6th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Cormark has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

BDI opened at C$4.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$258.84 million and a PE ratio of 12.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.58. Black Diamond Group has a 12-month low of C$3.15 and a 12-month high of C$5.65.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$96.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$68.90 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Tobias Gerald Labrie sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total transaction of C$37,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$742,509. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 20,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total transaction of C$90,486.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$545,679. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,416 shares of company stock worth $215,380.

About Black Diamond Group (Get Rating)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.