Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Issued By Oppenheimer

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Evoqua Water Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Evoqua Water Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

AQUA stock opened at $38.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.79. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $49.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.68.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.54 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 472.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 548.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth $38,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nick Bhambri sold 87,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $3,950,856.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,568. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.