Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for IAMGOLD Co. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – Raymond James cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Raymond James currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.35.

NYSE IAG opened at $2.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98, a PEG ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.15. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $3.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

