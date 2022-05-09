Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Issued By William Blair

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.96. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.26 EPS.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $232.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.88.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $132.67 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $125.11 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 79.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after buying an additional 15,194 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,176,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $2,599,310.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,925,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 52,193 shares of company stock worth $8,426,900 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

