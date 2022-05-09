Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Reduced by Analyst

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 6th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.
5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$81.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$72.07 million.
5N Plus stock opened at C$1.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$107.76 million and a P/E ratio of 25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.18. 5N Plus has a twelve month low of C$1.19 and a twelve month high of C$4.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.33.
5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.
