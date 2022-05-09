Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Bruker Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Bruker in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BRKR. StockNews.com started coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $61.16 on Monday. Bruker has a one year low of $56.35 and a one year high of $92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Bruker by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

