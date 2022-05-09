Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for EngageSmart, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:ESMT)

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for EngageSmart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. William Blair also issued estimates for EngageSmart’s FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. EngageSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

NYSE ESMT opened at $20.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.58. EngageSmart has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $38.83.

In other EngageSmart news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $174,013.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter worth $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,773,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,899,000 after purchasing an additional 673,598 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 329.4% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,535,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,044,000 after purchasing an additional 249,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,492,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,999,000 after purchasing an additional 444,714 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

