Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for EngageSmart, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:ESMT)

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for EngageSmart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. William Blair also issued estimates for EngageSmart’s FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. EngageSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE ESMT opened at $20.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.58. EngageSmart has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $38.83.
In other EngageSmart news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $174,013.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter worth $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,773,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,899,000 after purchasing an additional 673,598 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 329.4% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,535,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,044,000 after purchasing an additional 249,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,492,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,999,000 after purchasing an additional 444,714 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About EngageSmart (Get Rating)
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
