Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Everest Re Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $4.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s FY2022 earnings at $37.05 EPS.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.92 by $0.39. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.50.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $287.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $234.87 and a 52-week high of $308.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RE. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.47%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.