Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Freshworks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freshworks’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Freshworks’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FRSH. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.

FRSH opened at $15.77 on Monday. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $53.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33.

In other Freshworks news, CRO Jose Morales sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. purchased 2,828,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $49,081,415.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,994 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,422 over the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $4,269,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth about $8,603,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth about $17,076,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth about $10,129,000. Institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

