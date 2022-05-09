Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.39 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

HST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Compass Point raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

HST opened at $20.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HST. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 765,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after buying an additional 47,119 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 275,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $2,291,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

