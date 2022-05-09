Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. Lowered by Cormark (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Cormark lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for IAMGOLD in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IMG. TD Securities decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut IAMGOLD to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut IAMGOLD to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.14.

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$2.71 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$2.52 and a 52 week high of C$4.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$371.42 million for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 74,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total transaction of C$321,614.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$72,240. Also, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total value of C$82,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$144,041.41.

About IAMGOLD (Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.